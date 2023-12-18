Wars raise profit outlook for US defense industry in 2024

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - When the Pentagon pulled the world's biggest defense contractors into a meeting to tell them to ramp up production shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, one CEO hesitated, saying they did not want to be stuck with a warehouse full of rockets when the fighting stopped, according to three people familiar with the discussion.

Nearly two years later, big defense firms are singing a different tune, with several expecting strong demand in 2024 as the U.S. and its allies load up on expensive weaponry and munitions with an eye on what they perceive as more aggressive actions from Russia and China.

Since increasing production volumes of older systems is always more profitable than the high investment costs associated with ramping up production of new systems, stronger demand will flow quickly to the corporate bottom line.

Shares of the biggest defense companies, which have handily beat the benchmark S&P 500 stock index for the last two years, are expected to keep rising, according to Wall Street estimates.

Lockheed Martin LMT.N, General Dynamics GD.N and Northrop Grumman NOC.N shares are forecast to rise between 5% and 7% over the next 12 months, while the S&P is seen making limited gains.

US weapons stockpiles were not "full" before Russia invaded Ukraine, said Eric Fanning, chief executive of the U.S. Aerospace Industries Association, and "adversaries are seeing our stockpiles starting thin and being depleted." As a result, demand is being driven by Chinese aggression, fear about Russian aggression and to support allies in the Middle East, he said.

Patriot systems production can be broken down to show how sales of basic items will impact a range of companies. To start, RTX RTX.N manufactures the radars and ground systems, and Lockheed Martin manufactures the latest generation interceptor missiles.

Boeing BA.N has said over the next few years it will increase its Huntsville, Alabama, factory production capacity for sensors that are used to guide Patriot missiles by more than 30%.

Another strong demand signal can be seen in the backlog of solid rocket motors which are used by the vast array of arms in high demand since Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The U.S. has two main rocket motor makers, Northrop Grumman, and L3Harris Technologies LHX.N, which both said they have seen demand increase.

Northrop said much of the increase is due to demand for its rocket motors and warheads in the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) which are heavily used in Ukraine.

GMLRS are GPS-guided rockets with 200-pound (90kg) warheads. Lockheed Martin makes 10,000 of the missiles per year and is increasing production to 14,000. They have an average cost of $148,000 each according to Army documents and more than 6,100 have been sent to Ukraine so far, according to a Reuters analysis.

"Each day the munitions are being fired reinforces the need for substantive stockpiles," Tim Cahill, who runs Lockheed's Missiles and Fire Control business - a prime contractor for Patriot interceptors and GMLRS - said in a Reuters interview. "And I don't see that going down."

An executive at a rocket motor maker said the administration of President Joe Biden prioritized munitions in its 2024 Pentagon budget request.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; editing by Chris Sanders and Grant McCool)

