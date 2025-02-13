WARRIOR METAL Earnings Results: $HCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WARRIOR METAL ($HCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, missing estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $297,470,000, missing estimates of $309,810,935 by $-12,340,935.
WARRIOR METAL Insider Trading Activity
WARRIOR METAL insiders have traded $HCC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER J SCHELLER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,886 shares for an estimated $591,644.
WARRIOR METAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of WARRIOR METAL stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DALAL STREET, LLC added 1,006,263 shares (+144.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,579,705
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 963,892 shares (+193.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,592,698
- FMR LLC removed 751,402 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,756,044
- MEREWETHER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP added 646,900 shares (+441.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,336,910
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 571,516 shares (+36.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,519,872
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 536,022 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,251,805
- WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. removed 318,295 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,264,320
