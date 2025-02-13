WARRIOR METAL Earnings Results: $HCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WARRIOR METAL ($HCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, missing estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $297,470,000, missing estimates of $309,810,935 by $-12,340,935.

WARRIOR METAL Insider Trading Activity

WARRIOR METAL insiders have traded $HCC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER J SCHELLER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,886 shares for an estimated $591,644.

WARRIOR METAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of WARRIOR METAL stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

