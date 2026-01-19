Warrior Met Coal's CEO Sells Shares Worth $10 Million

Key Points

The CEO sold 100,000 shares on Jan. 12.

He received about $10 million in proceeds.

The sale represented 25.4% of Scheller's direct holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

CEO Sells Warrior Met Coal 100,000 Shares Worth $10 Million

This Alabama-based coal exporter reported significant insider selling amid a year of strong share price gains.

Walter J. Scheller, Chief Executive Officer of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC), executed an open-market sale of 100,000 directly held shares on Jan. 12, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 100,000 Transaction value $10.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 294,183 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $29.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($100.31); post-transaction value based on Jan. 12 market close ($100.20).

Key questions

How significant was the sale in the context of Scheller's overall holdings?

The 100,000 shares sold constituted 25.4% of his direct holdings.

The 100,000 shares sold constituted 25.4% of his direct holdings. Were indirect holdings or affiliated entities involved in this transaction?

No; all shares sold were directly owned by Scheller with no indirect (trust or LLC) entities participating.

No; all shares sold were directly owned by Scheller with no indirect (trust or LLC) entities participating. What was the market context and rationale for execution timing?

The sale was executed at a weighted average price around $100.31, closely in line with the Jan. 12 market close of $100.20.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1,222.8 million Net income (TTM) $35.2 million 1-year price change 98.7%

Note: 1-year price change calculated as of Jan. 12.

Company snapshot

Warrior Met Coal is a leading U.S.-based producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, supplying global steelmakers from its operations in Alabama. The company leverages its strategic export focus and established customer relationships to maintain a competitive position in the international steel supply chain.

Produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal, primarily for use in steel production; it also sells natural gas as a byproduct.

Generates revenue through the extraction and sale of metallurgical coal from two underground mines in Alabama, with a focus on export markets.

Serves blast furnace steel producers, mainly in Europe, South America, and Asia.

What this transaction means for investors

Warrior Met Coal’s CEO, Walter Scheller, recently sold a significant amount of stock. His 100,000 share sale represented about one-quarter of his holdings.

However, the transaction was executed via his 10b5-1 trading plan. That means the transaction was done on a prearranged schedule rather than opportunistically. That means investors shouldn’t read anything into the sale about the executive’s confidence in Warrior Met Coal’s prospects.

Another executive, Chief Administrative Officer Kelli Gant, recently sold 10,000 shares. This reduced the executive’s stake to 70,580 shares. These were also done under a 10b5-1 plan, however.

Back in November, Brian Chopin, chief accounting officer, sold 2,083 shares, or 9.5% of his stake. These were done outside of a prearranged plan, although a single executive’s sale isn’t concerning.

The executives did profit from the stock’s strong performance. Warrior Met Coal’s shares produced a total return of 79.5% over the last year (through Jan. 16), easily besting the S&P 500 Index’s 17.2%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 19, 2026.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.