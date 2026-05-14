Warrior Met Coal Stock Has Soared 80%. One Investor Just Trimmed $32 Million

Key Points

Mudita Advisors sold 361,765 HCC shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $32.58 million (based on first-quarter average prices).

The quarter-end position value fell by $31.03 million, reflecting both sales and price movement.

The transaction represented 6.65% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets.

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Mudita Advisors reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC), selling 361,765 shares in the first quarter for an estimated $32.58 million based on average quarterly pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Mudita Advisors LLP sold 361,765 shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $32.58 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position decreased to 174,000 shares, with a corresponding drop in value of $31.03 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

The sale reduced the stake to 3.31% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:HGV: $108.70 million (22.2% of AUM) NYSE:IAG: $44.69 million (9.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:ESTA: $43.41 million (8.9% of AUM) NYSE:MGM: $35.01 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE:DAR: $26.28 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, HCC shares were priced at $85.08, up nearly 80% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 50 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $137.5 million Dividend Yield 0.4% Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $85.08

Company Snapshot

Warrior Met Coal produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal, with natural gas sales as a byproduct.

The company operates underground mines in Alabama, generating revenue primarily from supplying metallurgical coal for steel production.

It serves a global customer base of blast furnace steel producers, with principal markets in Europe, South America, and Asia.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a U.S.-based supplier of metallurgical coal, supporting the global steel industry with raw materials.

The company serves export markets by supplying metallurgical coal primarily to customers in Europe, South America, and Asia.

What this transaction means for investors

Coal names have become a strong commodity play over the past year, and Warrior’s surge likely turned it into a much larger position than originally intended.



It’s important to note, however, that despite this sale, Warrior’s underlying business is still improving fast. First-quarter revenue climbed 53% year over year to $458.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 263% to $143.4 million as the long-awaited Blue Creek mine ramped production. Warrior also posted record quarterly sales volumes of 3 million short tons, while cash cost of sales per short ton fell 14% to $96.17, thanks partly to Blue Creek’s lower-cost structure. Management reaffirmed full-year guidance and emphasized that major Blue Creek construction spending is now essentially complete.



Going forward, the key question is whether steelmaking coal prices remain resilient enough to sustain these stronger margins. Warrior now has a much more efficient production base and meaningful operating leverage, but this is still a cyclical commodity business tied heavily to global steel demand, India growth trends, and volatile export pricing.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Darling Ingredients and recommends the following options: short July 2026 $55 calls on Darling Ingredients. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.