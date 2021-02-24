Warrior Met Coal Posts Q4 Loss

Markets
(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $33.7 million or $0.66 per share, compared to net income of $20.8 million or $0.41 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter was $0.63 per share compared to adjusted net income of $0.32 per share last year.

Total revenues were $212.3 million for the fourth quarter, up from last year's revenues of $204.9 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.33 per share on revenues of $187.03 million for the quarter.

