Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Warrior Met Coal's (NYSE:HCC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Warrior Met Coal is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$36m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$134m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Warrior Met Coal has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 17%.

NYSE:HCC Return on Capital Employed December 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Warrior Met Coal's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Warrior Met Coal.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Warrior Met Coal Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Warrior Met Coal is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 2.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Warrior Met Coal is employing 33% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Warrior Met Coal has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with a respectable 24% awarded to those who held the stock over the last three years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Warrior Met Coal can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

