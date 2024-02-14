Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $128.9 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $99.7 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.6 million or $2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $363.8 million from $344.8 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $128.9 Mln. vs. $99.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.47 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.50 -Revenue (Q4): $363.8 Mln vs. $344.8 Mln last year.

