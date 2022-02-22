Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC):

Earnings: $138.5 million in Q4 vs. -$33.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.68 in Q4 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.36 per share Revenue: $415.5 million in Q4 vs. $212.3 million in the same period last year.

