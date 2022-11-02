Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $98.4 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $38.4 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.6 million or $2.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 92.7% to $390.2 million from $202.5 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $98.4 Mln. vs. $38.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.90 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q3): $390.2 Mln vs. $202.5 Mln last year.

