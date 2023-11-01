Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $85.4 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $98.4 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96.6 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $423.5 million from $390.2 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $85.4 Mln. vs. $98.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.64 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.40 -Revenue (Q3): $423.5 Mln vs. $390.2 Mln last year.

