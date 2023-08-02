Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $82.1 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $297.0 million, or $5.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85.1 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 39.3% to $379.7 million from $625.2 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $82.1 Mln. vs. $297.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $5.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.94 -Revenue (Q2): $379.7 Mln vs. $625.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.