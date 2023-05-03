Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $182.3 million, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $146.2 million, or $2.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.6% to $509.7 million from $378.7 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $182.3 Mln. vs. $146.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.51 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.75 -Revenue (Q1): $509.7 Mln vs. $378.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.