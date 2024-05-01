Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $137.0 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $182.3 million, or $3.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $503.5 million from $509.7 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $137.0 Mln. vs. $182.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.62 vs. $3.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $503.5 Mln vs. $509.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.