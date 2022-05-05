Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC):

Earnings: $146.2 million in Q1 vs. -$21.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.83 in Q1 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.6 million or $2.97 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.50 per share Revenue: $378.7 million in Q1 vs. $213.8 million in the same period last year.

