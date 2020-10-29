Dividends
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.25, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCC was $14.25, representing a -39.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.73 and a 50.63% increase over the 52 week low of $9.46.

HCC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH). HCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports HCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -91.12%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HCC as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EES with an decrease of -5.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HCC at 0.85%.

