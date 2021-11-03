Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.13, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCC was $25.13, representing a -11.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.40 and a 66.76% increase over the 52 week low of $15.07.

HCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hcc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

