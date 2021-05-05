Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.35, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCC was $17.35, representing a -33.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.90 and a 55.26% increase over the 52 week low of $11.18.

HCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.7. Zacks Investment Research reports HCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 323.53%, compared to an industry average of 49.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.