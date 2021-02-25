Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HCC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCC was $25.63, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.90 and a 170.93% increase over the 52 week low of $9.46.

HCC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH). HCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.7. Zacks Investment Research reports HCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 416.54%, compared to an industry average of 47.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 71.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HCC at 4.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.