Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $99.7 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $138.5 million, or $2.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.3 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.0% to $344.8 million from $415.5 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

