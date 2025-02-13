Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.14 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $128.9 million, or $2.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.9 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.2% to $297.5 million from $363.8 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.14 Mln. vs. $128.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue: $297.5 Mln vs. $363.8 Mln last year.

