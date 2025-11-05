Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Reports Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $36.59 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $41.76 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.59 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $328.58 million from $327.72 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.59 Mln. vs. $41.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $328.58 Mln vs. $327.72 Mln last year.

