Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $41.77 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $85.38 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.86 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.6% to $327.72 million from $423.49 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $41.77 Mln. vs. $85.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $327.72 Mln vs. $423.49 Mln last year.

