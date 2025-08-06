Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.6 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $70.7 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 25.0% to $297.5 million from $396.5 million last year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.6 Mln. vs. $70.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $297.5 Mln vs. $396.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.