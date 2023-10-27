Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 1 after market close. In the last quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 19.3%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Warrior Met Coal’s third-quarter performance is likely to have gained from the end of a labor dispute, increasing the size of the workforce and a resultant rise in production volumes. The company might have also benefited from its planned longwall move in the third quarter.



Warrior Met Coal might have also benefited from its variable cost structure, primarily for wages, transportation and royalties. High-quality met coal produced by the company result in pricing premium-boosting performance.



However, the inflationary cost increases might have offset some of the positives in the third quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $388.2 million and $1.88, respectively. The bottom-line figure indicates a decrease of 10.5% from a year ago.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Warrior Met Coal this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Warrior Met Coal Price and EPS Surprise

Warrior Met Coal price-eps-surprise | Warrior Met Coal Quote

Earnings ESP: Warrior Met Coal’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Warrior Met Coal sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Murphy Oil Corp. MUR is set to report third-quarter 2023 numbers on Nov 2, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% and a Zacks Rank #2.



EOG Resources EOG is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 3, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Devon Energy Corp. DVN is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #2.



