Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. HCC is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5 after the close of market. HCC delivered an earnings surprise of 75.1% in the last-reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Warrior Met Coal’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have increased due to strong demand for its high-quality metallurgical coal and an increase in met coal prices.



Warrior Met Coal’s first-quarter earnings may have gained from its refinancing of senior notes, which modestly lowered capital service expenses.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.42 per share, which indicates a whopping 2,925% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales stands at nearly $347 million, suggesting growth of 62.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Warrior Met Coal this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Warrior Met Coal Price and EPS Surprise

Warrior Met Coal price-eps-surprise | Warrior Met Coal Quote

Earnings ESP: Warrior Met Coal has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Warrior Met Coal sports a Zacks Rank #1.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA is expected to beat earnings estimates when it releases first-quarter 2022 results on May 4. PAA has an Earnings ESP of +6.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Plains All American is $1.00 per share, which indicates growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Callon Petroleum CPE is expected to beat earnings estimates when it releases first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. CPE has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Callon Petroleum reported earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Callon Petroleum is $15.54 per share, which indicates growth of 78.8% from the prior-year quarter.



SunPower Corporation SPWR is expected to beat earnings estimates when it releases first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. CPE has an Earnings ESP of +26.31% and a Zacks Rank #3



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of SunPower is 34 cents per share, which indicates growth of 385.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





