Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) closed the most recent trading day at $31.07, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Warrior Met Coal as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.59, up 2136% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $585.28 million, up 157.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.30 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, which would represent changes of +285.67% and +65.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Warrior Met Coal. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.93% higher. Warrior Met Coal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Warrior Met Coal is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.79.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

