Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Warrior Met Coal (HCC) closed at $29.77, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.71% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Warrior Met Coal as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, Warrior Met Coal is projected to report earnings of $5.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2136%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $585.28 million, up 157.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.30 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, which would represent changes of +285.67% and +65.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warrior Met Coal should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.93% higher within the past month. Warrior Met Coal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Warrior Met Coal is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.9.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.