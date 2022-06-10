Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Warrior Met Coal (HCC) closed at $36.32, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.91% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.86% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Warrior Met Coal as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 784%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $357.7 million, up 57.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion, which would represent changes of +298.63% and +60.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warrior Met Coal should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.74% higher. Warrior Met Coal is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Warrior Met Coal currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.41, which means Warrior Met Coal is trading at a discount to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

