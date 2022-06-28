Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) closed the most recent trading day at $32.84, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.08%.

Warrior Met Coal will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 784% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $357.7 million, up 57.27% from the year-ago period.

HCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.38 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +254.27% and +60.92%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warrior Met Coal should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Warrior Met Coal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Warrior Met Coal currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.16, so we one might conclude that Warrior Met Coal is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

