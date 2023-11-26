Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Price Target Increased by 6.62% to 59.16

The average one-year price target for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) has been revised to 59.16 / share. This is an increase of 6.62% from the prior estimate of 55.49 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.96% from the latest reported closing price of 55.31 / share.

Warrior Met Coal Declares $0.07 Dividend

On October 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2023 received the payment on November 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $55.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warrior Met Coal. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCC is 0.37%, a decrease of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 98,921K shares. The put/call ratio of HCC is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 10,768K shares representing 20.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,733K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,913K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,075K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,634K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing an increase of 55.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 775.28% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 2,983K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,777K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal ('HCC'), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Index price.

