Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Price Target Increased by 5.84% to 55.49

The average one-year price target for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) has been revised to 55.49 / share. This is an increase of 5.84% from the prior estimate of 52.43 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.87% from the latest reported closing price of 48.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warrior Met Coal. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCC is 0.38%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 99,901K shares. The put/call ratio of HCC is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 10,733K shares representing 20.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,727K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,913K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,075K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,634K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing an increase of 55.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 775.28% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 3,147K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,777K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal ('HCC'), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Index price.

