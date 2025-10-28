Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Price Target Increased by 10.66% to 75.63

The average one-year price target for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) has been revised to $75.63 / share. This is an increase of 10.66% from the prior estimate of $68.34 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $87.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from the latest reported closing price of $64.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warrior Met Coal. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCC is 0.31%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 69,029K shares. The put/call ratio of HCC is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,543K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 1.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,470K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 1,981K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 63.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 71.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,931K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares , representing a decrease of 14.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 22.79% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,921K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.