Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) closed at $27.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 33.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.59%.

Warrior Met Coal will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Warrior Met Coal is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 784%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $357.7 million, up 57.27% from the year-ago period.

HCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.38 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +254.27% and +60.92%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warrior Met Coal. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Warrior Met Coal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Warrior Met Coal has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.61 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.38.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

