Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) closed the most recent trading day at $30.53, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.39% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.18% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Warrior Met Coal as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, Warrior Met Coal is projected to report earnings of $5.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2136%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $585.28 million, up 157.33% from the year-ago period.

HCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.30 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +285.67% and +65.24%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Warrior Met Coal. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.93% higher within the past month. Warrior Met Coal is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Warrior Met Coal has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.68 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.88.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

