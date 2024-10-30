Warrior Met Coal affirms FY24 coal sales view of 7.4M-8.2M tons

Affirms FY24 coal production view of 7.4M-8.0M tons
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HCC:
- HCC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Warrior Met Coal rises 9.3%
- Warrior Met Coal price target lowered to $90 from $92 at B. Riley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.