Warrior Gold Inc Strikes Promising Alteration Zones

Warrior Gold Inc’s recent drilling campaign at the Hurricane Intrusive Zone in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, has revealed wide zones of intense alteration and quartz veining, indicating a promising step towards understanding the site’s geological potential. The Whiskey Jack zone, in particular, showed significant alteration with multiple generations of veining, some containing visible gold, suggesting the continuation of a mineralized system at depth. However, mineralization at the Jensen site did not extend below the surface.

