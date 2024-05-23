News & Insights

Warrior Gold Inc Strikes Promising Alteration Zones

May 23, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Warrior Gold Inc (TSE:KLDC) has released an update.

Warrior Gold Inc’s recent drilling campaign at the Hurricane Intrusive Zone in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, has revealed wide zones of intense alteration and quartz veining, indicating a promising step towards understanding the site’s geological potential. The Whiskey Jack zone, in particular, showed significant alteration with multiple generations of veining, some containing visible gold, suggesting the continuation of a mineralized system at depth. However, mineralization at the Jensen site did not extend below the surface.

