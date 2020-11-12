World Markets

Warring Libya sides to open main road, implement truce, U.N. says

Contributor
Ayman al-Warfali Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI

Libya's warring sides will immediately reopen the main coastal road connecting the vast country's east and west across front lines, the United Nations said on Thursday, as part of a ceasefire deal agreed last month.

BENGHAZI, Libya, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Libya's warring sides will immediately reopen the main coastal road connecting the vast country's east and west across front lines, the United Nations said on Thursday, as part of a ceasefire deal agreed last month.

The two sides set up a joint military commission meeting in the frontline city of Sirte where they are hammering out ways to implement the U.N.-brokered truce pact they struck in Geneva.

Speaking at the commission's new Sirte headquarters, a member of the United Nations' Libya mission said the two sides would immediately begin work to reopen the road, including the removal of landmines and withdrawing fighters from the area.

Foreign fighters and mercenaries are to be transferred to Tripoli or Benghazi before departing Libya by Jan. 23 as laid out in the Geneva ceasefire agreement.

The implementation of the ceasefire is happening alongside political talks taking place in Tunis, where 75 delegates chosen by the United Nations on Wednesday agreed to hold elections within 18 months.

However, many Libyans remain sceptical that the peacemaking efforts will truly end years of carnage and division, with both sides in the war internally split among rival factions and foreign powers pouring in arms and mercenaries.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular