Warriedar’s Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Warriedar Resources Limited has announced a notable increase in the shareholding of its director, Dianmin Chen. Through an off-market trade valued at $200,000, Chen acquired an additional 4,273,504 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 13,450,432 shares. This move reflects strategic positioning by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

