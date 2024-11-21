Warriedar’s Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.
Warriedar Resources Limited has announced a notable increase in the shareholding of its director, Dianmin Chen. Through an off-market trade valued at $200,000, Chen acquired an additional 4,273,504 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 13,450,432 shares. This move reflects strategic positioning by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.
