News & Insights

Stocks

Warriedar’s Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Acquisition

November 21, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Warriedar Resources Limited has announced a notable increase in the shareholding of its director, Dianmin Chen. Through an off-market trade valued at $200,000, Chen acquired an additional 4,273,504 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 13,450,432 shares. This move reflects strategic positioning by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:WA8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.