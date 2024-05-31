News & Insights

Warriedar Resources Launches Share Placement

May 31, 2024 — 03:21 am EDT

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Warriedar Resources Limited has announced a new capital raising initiative, involving the issuance of 1,578,948 ordinary fully paid shares. The announcement was made on Friday, May 31, 2024, with the securities expected to be quoted on the ASX under the issuer code WA8.

