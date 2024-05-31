Warriedar Resources Launches Share Placement

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Warriedar Resources Limited has announced a new capital raising initiative, involving the issuance of 1,578,948 ordinary fully paid shares. The announcement was made on Friday, May 31, 2024, with the securities expected to be quoted on the ASX under the issuer code WA8.

For further insights into AU:WA8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.