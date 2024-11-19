Warriedar Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Warriedar Resources Ltd. successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of Dr. Chen and ratification of prior securities issues, receiving strong shareholder support. The meeting highlighted significant investor confidence, as each resolution was carried with substantial majorities. This positive outcome underscores Warriedar’s strategic direction and shareholder alignment.

