Warriedar Resources Director Boosts Shareholdings

Amanda Buckingham, a director at Warriedar Resources Limited, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 1,000,000 ordinary shares through the vesting of Tranche 3 Managing Director Performance Rights. This change brings her total holdings to 2,727,444 ordinary shares, reflecting her confidence in the company’s future prospects.

