Warriedar Resources Director Boosts Shareholdings

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Amanda Buckingham, a director at Warriedar Resources Limited, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 1,000,000 ordinary shares through the vesting of Tranche 3 Managing Director Performance Rights. This change brings her total holdings to 2,727,444 ordinary shares, reflecting her confidence in the company’s future prospects.
For further insights into AU:WA8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.