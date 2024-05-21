Warriedar Director Bolsters Shareholding

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Amanda Buckingham, a director of Warriedar Resources Limited, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 263,158 Ordinary Shares at a value of $10,000. Following the transaction, Buckingham now holds a total of 1,727,444 Ordinary Shares alongside 3 million MD Performance Rights across three tranches. The change in director’s interest, which follows the approval at a General Meeting on May 16, 2024, is a sign of growing director confidence in the company’s prospects.

