March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has urged the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to review CVS Health Corp's CVS.N $9.5-billion acquisition of Oak Street Health Inc OSH.N, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

