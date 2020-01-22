US Markets

Warren calls on big U.S. banks for steps on climate risk

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a contender for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, is asking the biggest U.S. banks for details on their assessments of and preparations for risks related to global warming.

