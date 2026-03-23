Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Has $64 Billion of Berkshire Hathaway's Assets Invested in 3 Unstoppable AI Stocks

Key Points

Warren Buffett retired as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway on Dec. 31, handing over control of the company's $313 billion investment portfolio to Greg Abel.

Though the Oracle of Omaha was never big on tech stocks, he left his successor with an investment portfolio that has significant ties to AI.

Integrating AI into physical and cloud-based platforms is the recipe for success for Berkshire Hathaway's three unstoppable AI stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

On Dec. 31, after roughly six decades at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), Warren Buffett retired as CEO. He oversaw cumulative gains in his company's Class A shares (BRKA) of more than 6,000,000% and became one of Wall Street's most prominent buy-and-hold investors.

While the Oracle of Omaha was never one for tech stocks, he inadvertently left his successor, Greg Abel, with significant exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in Berkshire's $313 billion portfolio. Abel is now overseeing $64 billion in aggregate investments tied to three unstoppable AI stocks: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Apple: $57.9 billion of invested assets

Warren Buffett always considered Apple a consumer goods company, which remains true to this day, considering the bulk of its sales derive from physical devices (iPhone, Mac, iPad, and wearables). However, Apple's future -- and nearly $58 billion of Berkshire's invested capital -- lies with the integration of AI into its physical platforms.

In June 2024, Apple introduced Apple Intelligence, its generative AI system that's been integrated into its physical devices. Users can remove unwanted objects in their photos with Apple Clean Up, quickly summarize text, and create custom emojis. Apple also integrated its voice assistant, Siri, with the large language model (LLM) that sparked the AI hoopla, ChatGPT.

In addition to its newfound AI ties, Apple CEO Tim Cook is promoting subscription services. Subscriptions should boost margins and customer loyalty while reducing the revenue ebbs-and-flows associated with iPhone upgrade cycles.

Alphabet: $5.5 billion of invested assets

During the third quarter of 2025, Buffett opened a $4.3 billion position in Alphabet (the Class A shares, GOOGL). This stake has since grown to $5.5 billion.

While Alphabet is best known for its virtual monopoly in global internet search through Google, the cash cow operating segment of its future is cloud infrastructure service platform Google Cloud. Alphabet has spared no expense to incorporate generative AI and LLM solutions into Google Cloud, leading to jaw-dropping sales growth of 48% in the December-ended quarter. Cloud service margins are considerably higher than advertising margins.

Alphabet also sports one of the biggest share repurchase programs on Wall Street. It's bought back $346 billion of its stock since the start of 2016, trailing only Apple's $841 billion in buybacks since initiating a repurchase program in fiscal 2013.

Amazon: $490 million of invested assets

Despite Warren Buffett dumping 77% of Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Amazon during his final quarter as CEO, it remains a $490 million position that's now Abel's responsibility.

Amazon is a dual-industry leader. While most consumers are familiar with its leading role in e-commerce, they may not realize that Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts for nearly a third of global cloud infrastructure service spending. Like Google Cloud, AWS has been incorporating generative AI and LLM capabilities, resulting in 24% constant-currency sales growth in the fourth quarter and $142 billion in annual run rate revenue.

Amazon is also historically inexpensive relative to its future cash flow. Whereas investors paid a median of 30 times year-end cash flow to own Amazon stock throughout the 2010s, they can now buy shares at 9.9 times forecast cash flow in 2027.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 23, 2026.

Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.