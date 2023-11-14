Warren Buffett's Real Estate Business Just Got Terrible News

When a jury found that the National Association of Realtors and Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) HomeServices of America had colluded to keep real estate broker fees high, there was a $1.8 billion price to pay. But the impact may be much bigger than that for the industry.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers Buffett's sprawling real estate brokerage and services business and shows why it may have some rough days ahead.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 9, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Redfin, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2023 $12 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.