Warren Buffett's No. 1 Valuation Tool Recently Made History -- and His $187 Billion Warning to Wall Street Echoes Louder Than Ever

Key Points

Above all else, Warren Buffett was an unwavering stickler for value at Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett's preferred valuation measure hit an all-time high last month, which bodes poorly for Wall Street.

Berkshire's now-former billionaire boss was a net seller of equities for 13 consecutive quarters leading up to his retirement as CEO, and stock valuations explain why.

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On Dec. 31, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO of more than half a century, Warren Buffett, called it a career. Even though the Oracle of Omaha is no longer involved in his trillion-dollar company's day-to-day operations or oversees its $343 billion investment portfolio, his leadership lessons have left a legacy for successor, Greg Abel, as well as everyday investors.

While Buffett will fondly be remembered for his annual shareholder meeting candor, his long-term vision, and trouncing the returns of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), it's his unwavering stance on value that really sets him apart.

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Warren Buffett's favorite valuation tool recently made history (not the good kind), bringing his $187 billion warning to Wall Street squarely into focus.

The Buffett indicator is a glaring red flag for Wall Street

Whereas most investors rely on the time-tested price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to quickly evaluate public companies, Berkshire's now-former billionaire boss preferred the market-cap-to-GDP ratio, which is better known as the Buffett indicator.

This valuation tool, arrived at by dividing the cumulative value of all U.S. stocks by U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), was labeled as "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment" by Buffett in a rare 2001 interview with Fortune magazine.

Warren Buffett Indicator hit an all-time high of 239% last week, the most expensive stock market valuation in history 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/NoIMxNRGkP -- Barchart (@Barchart) June 10, 2026

When back-tested to January 1970, the Buffett indicator has averaged approximately 88%. This is to say that the aggregate value of U.S. stocks has averaged 88% of the value of U.S. GDP. On June 1, 2026, the Buffett indicator reached its highest close in history of 238.5%, or roughly 171% above its 55-year average.

Previous instances when the Buffett indicator catapulted higher were all followed by substantial stock market sell-offs.

Warren Buffett's warning echoes louder by the day

As a long-term investor, the Oracle of Omaha always spoke highly of the U.S. economy, stock market, and American spirit. But beneath this unwavering long-term optimism, Buffett's actions occasionally disjoined from his words.

In the 13 quarters (Oct. 1, 2022 – Dec. 31, 2025) leading up to his retirement as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO, Buffett was a persistent net seller of equities. Berkshire's consolidated cash flow statements show Buffett sold approximately $187 billion more in stock than he purchased over this period.

While some investors have postulated that he was building a war chest for his protégé, Abel, the likely catalyst behind this selling was Wall Street's otherworldly stock valuations. No matter how much Buffett values a company's competitive edge, management team, and/or capital-return program, he simply isn't sticking around if he doesn't feel he's getting a good deal.

Shiller PE Ratio is now just 3.5% away from passing the Dot Com Bubble as the most expensive stock market valuation in history 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/1ceOa3yhfs -- Barchart (@Barchart) June 1, 2026

Warren Buffett is right to be skeptical. According to the time-tested S&P 500 Shiller P/E Ratio, this is the second-priciest stock market on record (dating back to January 1871), trailing only the months leading up to the bursting of the dot-com bubble.

Every previous occasion in which the Shiller P/E has surpassed 30 was eventually followed by a 20% or greater decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500, and/or Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).

Buffett's actions often spoke louder than his words, and his $187 billion warning to Wall Street echoes louder with each passing day.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.