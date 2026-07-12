Warren Buffett's Most Recent Warning to Wall Street Echoes One He Issued During the Dot-Com Bubble. Is It Time to Listen?

Key Points

Warren Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway to decades of success.

The billionaire has always been loyal to his investing principles, which include a focus on buying quality stocks and holding on for the long term.

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When Warren Buffett comments on what's happening in the market, investors pay very close attention. That's because the billionaire led Berkshire Hathaway to six decades of market-beating performance. So investors have confidence in Buffett's reading of the market.

The top investor is no longer the chief executive of the holding company -- he handed the reins over to Greg Abel at the start of the year. But Buffett remains chairman and still goes into the office on a daily basis to share ideas with the team. Buffett was also present at Berkshire Hathaway's recent meeting of shareholders, and there, he shared a new warning to Wall Street, though the message wasn't completely unfamiliar.

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Buffett's warning echoed one he issued at another time in history -- as the dot-com bubble burst. In a market where optimism and growth have reigned, is it now the time to listen to Buffett's words of caution? Let's find out.

A skyrocketing S&P 500

Before we consider Buffett's words today and those from about 25 years ago, we'll take a quick look at the current market environment. The S&P 500 has skyrocketed in recent years -- advancing 78% over the past three calendar years and continuing the momentum in 2026 too. And artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been setting the pace as investors rush to get in on key players in this technology. It's viewed as the next game changer, and it already has generated significant earnings growth for a number of companies -- from Nvidia to Amazon.

Though the S&P 500 advanced more than 9% in the first half of this year, certain concerns have weighed on the minds of investors -- from the high level of investment in the AI infrastructure build-out to general concerns about the economy, such as rising inflation, and geopolitical worries as turmoil in Iran persists.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has reached multiple record highs during this bull market, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed the level of 53,000 recently for the first time ever. After a multi-year winning streak and with headwinds present, the concern is: How long can the positive momentum continue?

Buffett's investing principles

Now, let's shift our attention to Warren Buffett. The billionaire is known for a few key investing principles. Buffett invests in quality companies -- but he will only buy them for a reasonable price. He is also adamant about investing in companies he understands, and he never jumps on the bandwagon to get in on a theme just because it's popular. Finally, Buffett always aims to hold onto the stocks he's chosen for the long term, and we can clearly see this through top positions such as Coca-Cola and American Express, which have been in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio for decades.

And this brings me to Buffett's latest warning to Wall Street, during a CNBC interview at the May shareholders' meeting. Buffett likened much market activity today to "gambling."

"We've never had people in a more gambling mood than now," he told CNBC.

This comment about rushing to bet on the latest popular theme brings me back to something Buffett wrote in his 2000 letter to shareholders. Then, he said that when speculation produces some victories, people become like "Cinderella at the ball." They linger at this great party, continuing to speculate in overvalued companies.

"The giddy participants all plan to leave just seconds before midnight," Buffett wrote. "There's a problem, though: They are dancing in a room in which the clocks have no hands."

Buffett's words proved to be right more than 25 years ago, as the dot-com bubble burst, and many saw the value of their portfolios crumble.

Is history set to repeat itself?

Are we heading for the same scenario now? It's impossible to predict when the market may pull back from a period of gains, but Buffett's words are supported today by one clear fact. The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE ratio, a measure of stock price in relation to earnings per share over a 10-year period, shows stocks at their second-most expensive level ever -- after the dot-com boom.

This suggests that the S&P 500 may be ripe for declines. What does this mean for you? Any drop actually might be a buying opportunity, offering you a chance to get in on quality stocks for a good price. And when you hold on for the long term, these stocks will have plenty of time to recover and potentially offer you great returns.

All of this means that Buffett's warning, reminiscent of his words in the 2000 letter to shareholders, might signal tougher market times ahead: But the good news is these periods don't last forever, and during them, you may find excellent opportunities to stock up on long-term winners.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon and American Express. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, Berkshire Hathaway, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.