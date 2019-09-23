Warren Buffett's Investing Strategy, Explained By His Best Quotes

Warren Buffett is arguably the most respected investor of all time, and for good reason. In his 54-year tenure as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) Buffett has delivered annualized returns of more than 20% for investors as of mid-2019, more than twice the pace of the S&P 500 over the same period.

And he's done it without applying any extraordinarily complex methods. In fact, Buffett's investment style is surprisingly simple.

In this video from our YouTube channel, we break down how the "Oracle of Omaha" invests by looking at his current and past holdings and some of our all-time favorite Buffett quotes.

