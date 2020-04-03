Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells some stake in Delta Air Lines

April 3 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it has sold some of its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc .

Berkshire is among the largest investors in the carrier. It is also among the largest shareholders in American Airlines Group Inc , Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines Holdings Inc .

