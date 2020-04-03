Commodities
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells some stake in Delta Air Lines

April 3 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it has sold some of its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc .

Berkshire is among the largest investors in the carrier. It is also among the largest shareholders in American Airlines Group Inc , Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines Holdings Inc . (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BERKSHIRE STAKE/AIRLINES (URGENT)

